JUST-IN: Atiku To Address International Press Conference Today

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will on Thursday, October 5 address an International Press Conference, New Telegraph reports.

This was contained in a terse statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu on Wednesday via his X page.

Although Momodu did not give the breakdown or intent of the press conference, it could not be unconnected to President Bola Tinubu’s recent academic records release by Chicago State University (CSU).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku had asked for the documents to support his claim that Tinubu possessed a forged CSU diploma.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the presidential election court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge the election of Tinubu.

However, Caleb Westberg, the registrar at Chicago State University, said Tinubu’s certificate, dated June 22, 1979, and tendered to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 17, 2022, was not issued by the school and its administrators.

Westberg, who has been a registrar at the University since November 2020, also said that Tinubu did not apply for a replacement certificate, nor was he ever issued one.

Although the certificate issue has dominated the headlines in the last 48 hours, Atiku has been silent about it.

Meanwhile, some organisations and individuals, especially critics, have called for the resignation of the president over the saga.