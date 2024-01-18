JUST-IN: ASUU Ends Strike In Abia Varsity

Seven days after they stopped working, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abia State University, Uturu, have called off their strike.

The development followed an emergency congress meeting held on Thursday at the university’s main campus in Uturu, where the academic staff decided to resume classes and the union decided to halt the industrial action.

ASUU Chairman at the university, Dr Chidi Slessor Mba, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting said by calling the union to a dialogue, Governor Alex Otti has demonstrated his commitment to addressing the union’s requests, which centered on the demand for wage arrears of eleven months, among other things.

Mbah conveyed his confidence that the governor will promptly fulfil his union’s demands.

Some students who had returned from their Christmas and New Year’s break at the school, however, expressed their gratitude for the strike’s cancellation because it prevented disruptions to their academic schedule.

Recall that the Abia State University Governing Council clChairman, Mba Ukariwo, made a recent request to ASUU members at the university to end their strike and have a conversation about their grievances.