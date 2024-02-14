JUST-IN: Arrested Abuja Bandit Open Up On Sponsors

The capital city of Abuja is home to 42 alleged terrorists who were apprehended by security personnel over alleged kidnappings and killings of locals in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital City (FCT).

However, following the arrest, the bandits admitted to having sponsors supporting their criminal activities.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that with members of the Nigerian Army’s 176 Guards Battalion, the suspects were taken into custody by the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The commandant of the FCT’s NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, stated during the suspects’ parade on February 14 that the security personnel’s efforts to purge the FCT of criminal activity and elements are paying off.

Speaking at the NSCDC Command headquarters in Abuja, Odumosu said that five vigilante squad members who had stolen certain important national assets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by using their positions as weapons were also taken into custody in coordination with the Department of State Services (DSS).

Sharp items such as daggers, knives, and machetes were discovered by the accused.

The NSCDC boss noted, “I gave a fresh charge to the officers and men to step up our game against criminal elements within our territory using intelligence gathering.

“I am happy to announce to you today that the charge is paying off. Acting on credible intelligence and in collaboration with the 176 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army, 42 suspected bandits and terrorists operating under the cover of being miners of solid minerals have been arrested.

“The arrest took place on Monday, 11th February 2024 at about 6:00 a.m.

“The suspects were intercepted at the forest of Tsaumi Village bothering Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.”

Odumosu stated that initial inquiries showed the suspects are bandits escaping the continuous military assault in Zamfara State via the Niger State forest zone into the Federal Capital Territory via Gwagwalada Area Council on their way to Pai Village in Kwali Area Council.