JUST-IN: Appeal Court Sacks Bauchi Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday sacked the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, from his seat as the member representing Ningi Central Constituency in Ningi Local Government Area of the State.

While delivering its judgment, the appellate court ordered a rerun in 10 polling units in the constituency within the constituency.

A three-member panel held that the election that produced Suleiman was full of irregularities.

Meanwhile, the lead justice in the matter has warned the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct its affairs in accordance with the law to avoid plunging the country into crisis.

Recall that Suleiman is the immediate past Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer, Professor Shuaibu Muhammad, had declared him the winner of the Ningi Central Constituency election held on March 18th.

Details later…