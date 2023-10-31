JUST-IN: Appeal Court Clears Sylvia For Bayelsa Governorship Election

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division has cleared the immediate past Minister of Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The court said the respondent in the appeal, Deme Kolomo, a member of the APC lacked the legal right to approach the court for an order to disqualify Sylva.

Sylva is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on October 9, disqualified Sylva as candidate of APC in the election.

Justice Okorowo in his judgement held that Sylva has spent more than four years in office as governor.

Deme Kolomo, a member of the APC in the state dragged Sylva before the court asking it to disqualify him.

Details later…