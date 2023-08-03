JUST IN: APC Legal Adviser, El-Marzuq Resigns

Ahmed El-Marzuq has officially tendered his resignation as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

El-Marzuq, who is said to be a supporter of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the former National Chairman of the APC, reportedly made this intention to leave the party known on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The legal icon has been the subject of pressure, according to sources at the party’s national office in Abuja, since Adamu left.

It would be recalled that three months ago, the now-former national legal adviser made headlines after he suggested Mallam Salihu Lukman, the ex-National Vice Chairman for the Northwest, be expelled for his decision to sue the party and its leadership.

El-Marzuq’s advice was included in a “legal opinion” that was leaked and sent to Adamu on April 28, 2023.

After Adamu, Lukman, and the party’s most recent National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, he was the fourth to resign his position in the ruling party.

As of the time of filing this report, it is unsuccessful to reach the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka to confirm the development.

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, however, confirmed the report.

Following a series of calls to him and a number of other NWC members to authenticate the report, Duru replied via text message to confirm El-Marzuq’s departure.

“Yes,” he said but declined to comment further.