JUST-IN: APC Deputy Spokesperson, Ajaka Resigns

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kogi State governorship candidate, Hon. Muritala Ajaka has resigned from his position in the party.

Ajaka, who contested the Kogi State governorship ticket of the APC and lost is alleged to have defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to run the Kogi State governorship election on its platform.

In his letter dated 17th April 2023, addressed to the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, he said, “I write to inform your good self and the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of my decision to resign my office as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and also as a member of the NWC.

“This gesture is a consequential act to the resignation of my membership, a notice of which I have already communicated in writing to the Chairman of APC, Ajaka Ward 1 in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State.

“Kindly permit me to extol the exemplary brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity and political dexterity with which Your Excellency, being supported by the current National Working Committee has successfully bonded the hitherto fragile fabrics of the Party; firmly enough to record the most eminent victories in the last general elections.

“Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the Party, under your able charge will help the incoming administration to upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.”