JUST-IN: APC Constitutes Zonal Leadership

…Charges them to reconcile aggrieved members

… Says they should raise money for party

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted zonal leadership for the party. The leadership is made up of six governors from the six geopolitical zones.

The governors are Hope Uzodinma (Imo) South East, Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) North East, Babajide Sanwolu (Lagos) South West, Bassey Otu (Cross River) South-South and Abdulrazak (Kwara) North Central.

The terms of reference given to them are: to coordinate the governors of the zones always, identify and participate more in the activities of the party; Initiate periodic interface between the governors of the zones with the leadership of the party; liaise with the party to commence immediate process of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved party members in the geopolitical zone.

Others are Mobilising governors of the zones to effectively and physically participate in party activities in the zone; Consult with governors and resolving some issues that will further enhance the progress and unity of the party; Assisting the party on resource mobilization in serving the party; and participate in any other activity that may be assigned by the party.

In his speech, the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje reiterated his position that there would be no business as usual in the party.

He said, “When we said the business would not be as usual, we said usually especially in emerging countries political parties are just for election and after an election they become dormant.

“We want to change the narrative, we want our political party to be active throughout the year. Therefore, all our offices must be physically operational, all our offices must be functionally operational. Right from the local government level, and state level there must be activities throughout, but this cannot happen by chance.

“There must be some concerted efforts, we need to have a precise number of our party membership, not only given the number, but the demographic properties of our membership in terms of age, in terms of sex, in terms of profession, in terms of location, because sometimes in politics, you need to target a particular segment of society and you cannot do that through trying in error.

“You must have the records, you must have the data so that you can target using technology, you can make your campaign easy.

“You can even project your success, to take your state considering the parameters of politics, the eventualities of politics in the particular geopolitical zone. All this cannot be done off-hand. We need data, just so we need education.”

Reacting to the party’s decision to form the leadership, the governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma said, “We’re very delighted and happy that the party in its wisdom introduced this new policy of properly coordinating the party. As you are aware, we at the Progressive Governor’s Forum have a membership of 20 governors which means 20 states are currently being governed by APC.

“We’ve to start from there to ensure an inclusive participation of all members of our party, and to take this participation to the grassroot, I think that’s the wisdom behind this inauguration.”