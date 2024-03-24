JUST-IN: Amaechi Muonagor Dies At 61

Veteran Nollywood actor known for his comic act in Nigerian movie screen, Amaechi Muonagor is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the prolific actor died on Sunday, March 24 at the age of 61 after battling with unknown sickness.

Announcing his death, a social media influencer and Chairman of Delta State Sports Association, Morris Monye via his official X handle said he was deeply heartbroken by the actor’s death.

He wrote; “Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor’s passing. He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful.

“We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India.

“This tragic loss highlights the need for better healthcare in our country.”

Meanwhile, the Actor Guild of Nigeria, (AGN) has yet to respond to news of the actor’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that barely a week ago, the 61-year-old Nollywood actor, in a distressing video, begged Nigerians for financial help for his kidney transplant.

On November 27, 2023, the actor’s relative, Tony ‘Oneweek’ Muonagor, confirmed that he was down with kidney disease.

The late Muonagor has appeared in dozens of films, including Aki and Paw Paw, one of his most famous roles, where he played the father of two mischief-making, exuberant teenagers.