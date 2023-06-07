New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. JUST-IN: Akume Officially…

JUST-IN: Akume Officially Resume Duty At Aso Villa

Vinkmag ad

Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume has officially resumed duty as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

New Telegraph had last week reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed Akume as the SGF and Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff  (CoS) during a meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum.

But on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, President Tinubu gave Akume the oath of office

After taking the oath, Akume went straight to his office in Abuja’s Three Arms Zone.

He was welcomed inside with a performance by a nearby band when he arrived at precisely 3:30 pm.

In the federation’s secretary of state’s office, Akume was welcomed by the personnel, directors, and permanent secretaries.

Tags:

Read Previous

UBEC Boosts Teachers’ Capacity In Maths, Science, Phonics Education
Read Next

Group Protest Alleged Extortion, Harassment Of Navy In Anambra

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023