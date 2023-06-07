JUST-IN: Akume Officially Resume Duty At Aso Villa

Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume has officially resumed duty as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

New Telegraph had last week reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed Akume as the SGF and Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff (CoS) during a meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum.

But on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, President Tinubu gave Akume the oath of office

After taking the oath, Akume went straight to his office in Abuja’s Three Arms Zone.

He was welcomed inside with a performance by a nearby band when he arrived at precisely 3:30 pm.

In the federation’s secretary of state’s office, Akume was welcomed by the personnel, directors, and permanent secretaries.