JUST-IN: Akpabio Swears In Lalong As Senator

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has been officially sworn in as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the 10th Assembly.

Accompanied by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, Lalong took the oath of office and allegiance at 11:57 am during a plenary session presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Lalong’s journey to the Senate followed a legal tussle after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Napoleon Bali, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner with 148,844 votes against Lalong’s 91,674 votes in the elections.

Challenging Bali’s victory, Lalong approached the tribunal, arguing that the PDP lacked a proper party structure, and therefore, their candidate’s emergence was invalid.

Speaking shortly after his inauguration, Lalong said he actually wanted to be a senator after he served his tenure as governor in May 2023.

Lalong said, “This was my first choice, to be candid.”

According to him, he opted to hold the position of minister in the interim and on the invitation of Tinubu because he had a case he was pursuing at the courts.

Lalong promised to do his best to serve his electorate to the best of his abilities. Also reacting to the inauguration, the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, described it as a moment of happiness.

“This is a moment of happiness. We are so happy that he won at the Court of Appeal.

“What Nigerians will expect is good legislation. As we know, the APC has the majority and will work for the prosperity of all Nigerians,” Ganduje added.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, had on November 7 upheld the judgment of the lower tribunal, which declared Lalong the winner of the Plateau-South Senatorial District election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission initially declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Napoleon Bali, as the winner.

Bali had scored 148,844 votes, while Lalong recorded 91,674, according to INEC.

But Lalong challenged the result on the grounds that the PDP had no proper structures in the state on which a candidate could contest an election.