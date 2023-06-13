JUST-IN: Akpabio Defeats Yari To Emerge President Of 10th Senate

…As Barau emerges DSP unopposed

Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, won the President of the 10th Senate, as he defeated Senator Abdul’aziz Yari after scoring 63 votes against Yari, who scored 45 votes.

This was as Senator Jibrin Barau emerged unopposed as the Deputy President of the Senate, after being nominated by Senator David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South).

Out of the 109 Senators who assembled in the Red Chambers for the inauguration of the 10th Senate, 108 cast their votes while one person abstained from the exercise.

The process leading to the inauguration of the 10th Senate commenced about 8. am at the National Assembly Complex, with Godswill Akpabio, standing in contest for the position of the President of the apex legislative Assembly.

Also standing for the same election was the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, whose nomination met brief opposition from some Senators-elect, who are obviously supporting Akpabio.

Two other major contenders in the jostle for the number three highest political office in the country, in the persons of Orji Uzor Kalu and Osita Izunaso, are however, no longer in the race, as they were not nominated for the election.

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Sani Magaji Tambawal, had appeared in the Red Chambers at about 8 am, to preside over the session as well as superintend the election and inauguration process.

After preliminary comments from the CNA, the Chamber was set for the election of the President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate.

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Director-General, Akpabio, Akpabio Campaign Counci, Ali Ndume, nominated Akpabio.

His nomination was immediately seconded by Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Ogun West Senatorial District.

On the other hand, Senator-elect Isiaku Abbo from Adamawa State nominated Abdul’aziz Yari, who defied APC’s zoning arrangement to stand for the election.

After Yari accepted his nomination, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), raised a point of order to oppose his nomination, saying that he was not qualified to participate in the contest, saying that he was never a member of the Senate in the past.

But Monguno was actually not able to substantiate his claim, because Order 2(2) says that Senators-elect who have been members of the House of Representatives are under the category of ranking Senators and qualified to contest.