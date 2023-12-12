JUST-IN: Akeredolu To Commence Medical Leave Wednesday 

The ailing Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu will on Wednesday commence his medical leave as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde and made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health during his medical leave and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

The statement reads, “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, will commence his medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

“During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.