JUST-IN: Akeredolu Sacks His Deputy’s Media Aide

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State on Tuesday dismissed the media aides working for his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde, made the disclosure in a statement titled “Government House Media Team Rejigged.”

The media team were sacked, according to the statement made available to New Telegraph amidst the fear of possible dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Some members of the state executive council have expressed fear about being fired since the governor returned last week.

Meanwhile, the sack of the aides of the deputy governor was coming ahead of the possible dissolution of the state executive Council.

According to a senior government official who spoke on the development, the aides were fired due to alleged insubordination and flagrant disregard for the proper authority.

The source claimed that while the governor was abroad in Germany on a medical vacation, one of the deputy governor’s assistants allegedly abused him on WhatsApp and shared a screenshot with the governor’s friends.

According to the source, another aide was said to have engaged in the planting of some stories against the governor.

The affected aides include Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu.