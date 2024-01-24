JUST-IN: Aiyedatiwa Nominates Deputy To Ondo Assembly

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday nominated a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami as the Deputy Governor of the State.

New Telegraph reports that this development is coming barely a month after the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the emergence of Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of the state.

Adelami would replace Aiyedatiwa as the Deputy Governor following the death of Akeredolu and the emergence of Aiyedatiwa as the substantive governor of the State.

The name of the Deputy Governor nominee has been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for approval. The Assembly is expected to ratify the name before the swearing into office.

Adelami from Owo Local Government area of the State was born over six decades ago to the family of Oluka Oribokun by Pa and Mrs Amos Adelami. Adelami graduated from the prestigious Imade College in Owo before proceeding to The Polytechnic, Ibadan for his GCE A level and the University of Lagos for his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He further got an MBA degree from Ogun State University.

After the completion of the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in June 1983, Adelami was enlisted into the Federal Civil Service in December 1983. He resumed to the Treasury Department of the Accountant General of the Federation office and in 1988 he was later posted to the National Assembly Provisional Office, Abuja as one of the pioneer staff of the Constituent Assembly which metamorphosed into the present-day National Assembly.

In the discharge of his duty, Adelami had the privilege of setting up the Finance and Accounts Department of the National Assembly. In 1996, he was invited to help in setting up the Accounts Department of the Petroleum Special Trust Fund. After completion of these tasks, he also served at the Family Support Trust Fund where he helped set up the Finance and Accounts Department.

He headed these departments between 1996 and 2000. It is noteworthy that the project of National Hospital, Abuja was executed and delivered during Adelami’s service period.

His years of experience and reputation as an astute manager of resources with enviable integrity saw Adelami being recalled to the National Assembly in 2000 to strengthen the Finance Department. Three years later, he was made the Head of the Finance and Accounts Department. He remained in this position till 2007 when he was confirmed as a Director.

The following year, he was nominated for a one-year senior management course at the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

After the completion of his course at the Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in 2008, he was assigned the task of pioneering the newly created Department of Procurement and Supplies. Adelami embarked on the rigorous process of staff training and nurtured the department to an enviable position.

In 2014, he was promoted to the position of Secretary (Permanent Secretary) at, the Directorate of Procurement, Estate and Works. A position he held until he was appointed as the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

He remained the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly until his retirement in April 2018.