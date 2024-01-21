JUST-IN: Aiyedatiwa Gives Update On Akeredolu’s Burial

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has announced the burial arrangement of the late former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to Governor Aiyedatiwa, rather than a celebration of a remarkable life, there will not be a somber event for the late Governor who died on December 27 after a protracted sickness.

The Governor made the disclosure on Saturday while receiving the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof. Kayode Ijadunola, in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa expressed that Akeredolu, whose contributions spanned various aspects of human endeavor, would be accorded a state burial.

He said, “The burial of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredelu will not be a gloomy affair but a celebration of the life of a patriot who was true to life and mankind.”

According to Aiyedatiwa, this decision awaits further coordination with the deceased’s family for the finalization of the burial rites.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized the significance of Akeredolu’s legacy, highlighting his role as a patriot committed to life and mankind.

During the visit, the focus also shifted to the collaboration between Ondo State and Elizade University.

Governor Aiyedatiwa recounted the outstanding reputation of the institution and the high regard in which the state government holds its founder, Chief Michael Ade Ojo.

Prof. Ijadunola, in his address, emphasized the university’s role in the socio-economic development of Ondo State.

He noted that Elizade University employs around 500 locals, along with international staff, significantly contributing to the state’s growth.

The Vice-Chancellor’s visit served not only to notify the governor of his new role at the university but also to extend condolences over the passing of Akeredolu.

The statement from the school’s Head of Public Relations, Williams Olufunmi, further detailed Ijadunola’s visits to prominent traditional leaders, including the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, and the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Abiodun Aderemi Adefehinti.