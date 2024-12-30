JUST-IN: Adeleke Signs 2025 Budget Into Law

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has signed into law a budget of ₦427,746,925.170 for the 2025 fiscal year.

New Telegraph reports that the Osun State House of Assembly has passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill, increasing the budget to N427,746,925,170 from the N390,028,277,740 originally presented to Adeleke.

Assenting to the 2025 appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Transformation,” Adeleke assured that the Budget will be rigorously implemented to deliver on its expectations, stressing that it’ll serve as an instrument to deliver on the five-point agenda for good governance.

He said: “I am signing today is tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Transformation”. The total sum for the 2025 budget is Four Hundred and Twenty-Seven Billion, Seven Hundred and Forty-Six Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy Naira (₦427,746,925.170.00).

“Consequently, I direct Ministries, Agencies and Departments to vigorously pursue the implementation for the benefit of the citizens of the state.. Our budget performance must continue to be commendable quarterly.

“I further direct the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development to as usual monitor the implementation process for delivery according to targets and expectations.

“To Osun people, I assure you that this Budget will be rigorously implemented to deliver on your expectations. The Appropriation Act will be our faithful instrument to deliver on the five-point agenda for good governance.

“I commend the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development for upholding professionalism all the way. I also appreciate members of the Treasury Board and other top government functionaries who worked tirelessly to deliver on this budget.

“Our appreciation also goes to the House Speaker and other members of the State Assembly. The Executive arm looks towards oversight activities by the lawmakers. I urge members of the State Executive Council to cooperate with the lawmakers in the exercise of their mandate during the 2025 budgetary year.”

Ends

Share

Please follow and like us: