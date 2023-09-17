JUST-IN: Adeleke Declares Curfew In Two LGAs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has imposed a curfew in two Local Government Areas of the State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the curfew was enforced in the Orolu and Irepodun LGAs due to a communal conflict arising from a land dispute between the Ilobu and Ifon communities in those regions.

Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in Osun made this known in a statement issued on Sunday declaring the curfew.

He explained that this precautionary step was taken to prevent any potential loss of life and property as a result of the ongoing land dispute.

According to the statement, the curfew will start between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning.

He said, “This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities.

“Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that Curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments.

“The curfew will start between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke sued for peace between these two local governments, and asked that the ethos of Peace, Love and Unity which the state is known for, be imbibed.”