JUST-IN Adebutu Regains Freedom From DSS Custody

Following the arrest and detainment of the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, the Department of State Services (DSS) has announced his release in the early hours of Tuesday, November 19.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the PDP governorship candidate’s media aide, Afolabi Orekoya.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Adebutu’s arrest was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun State chapter of PDP, Kayode Adebayo, and the Ogun state command of the DSS in Abeokuta, the state capital on Monday.

It was gathered that he was invited for questioning in an alleged connection with a disturbance during the Local Government elections held last Saturday, November 16.

