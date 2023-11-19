JUST-IN: A’Court Sacks Plateau Gov, Muftwang, Declares APC Candidate Winner

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Sunday sacked the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and declared Nentanwe Yilwatda Goshwe of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the duly elected Governor of the State.

A three-member panel, in a unanimous decision, held that Muftwang was not validly sponsored by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as provided by Section 285(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The panel agreed with the appellant (Goshwe) that the failure of the PDP to comply with the order of the Plateau State High Court in Jos in suit no: PLD/J304/2020 between Bitrus B. Kaze & 11 ors vs the Peoples Democratic Party & 24 ors directing it to conduct valid ward, local governments and state congresses before nominating its candidates for the various elective posts and the Court of Appeal order in CA/J1/93/2021 was a breach of the law.

In her ruling, the lead Justice, Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to the candidate of APC, Goshwe.

Justice Williams-Dawodu set aside the judgment of the Tribunal which affirmed the election of Governor Mutfwang, describing it as highly incompetent.

According to the court, the decision of the tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the APC and its candidate on the ground that the duo had no business meddling in the affairs of the PDP on which platform Mutfwang was elected is in breach of Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 134 (C) of the Electoral Act.

The court also held that contrary to the decision of the tribunal that the issues contained in the petition filed by the appellants were pre-election matters, they were both pre-election and post-election matters and could not have been deemed status-barred.