JUST-IN: A’Court Sacks Kaduna Assembly Speaker

The Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been sacked by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly

Liman who was a member representing Makera Constituency in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state was sacked by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

The Court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return (CoR) given to the speaker and conduct fresh elections in 5 polling units.

Hon. Solomon Katuka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the election of the Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Makera Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Katuka said that there were gross irregularities regarding the election of the Speaker and insisted that he won the election.

The Tribunal had in September, nullified the election of the Speaker and ordered a rerun in 42 polling units in 5 Wards.

However; the Speaker, the APC, and INEC appealed against the judgment of the tribunal and Solomon Katuka of the PDP filed a cross-appeal seeking an outright declaration.

The three-member panel led by Justice I. O Adejumo, Justice A. O Oyetula, and Justice P. An Obiora in a unanimous decision quashed the decision of the tribunal ordering a rerun in 42 polling units.

The Appeal Court granted the prayers of the PDP candidate, Hon. Solomon Katuka, and ordered a rerun in 5 polling units in the constituency.