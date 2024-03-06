JUST-IN: A’Court Orders Reinstatement Of Julius Abure As LP’s Nat’l Chairman

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld Julius Abure‘s position as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

It would be recalled that the appellate court reversed the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ruling lifting the ban on Abure and two others from presenting themselves as national party officials.

Justice Hamman Barka ruled that the high court’s decision to assume jurisdiction on the matter was misplaced.

Upon reviewing Abure’s challenge to the high court’s ruling, Justice Barka and the accompanying two Justices of the Court of Appeal concluded that the appeal was valid and deserved to be upheld.

Justice Barka pronounced, “The lower court’s judgment is set aside,” and ordered the respondents to compensate Abure with N1 million.

Details later…