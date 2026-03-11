…Adjourns Case

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned the case involving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention held in Ibadan indefinitely.

New Telegraph reports that the court, on Wednesday, March 11, granted leave to the factions in the party to explore out of court settlement to resolve their differences.

This is even as the court advised the aggrieved party that if the parties fail to reach a settlement, they are at will to return to the court to seek redress.

READ ALSO:

During the sitting, the justices advised counsel to provide proper guidance to their clients to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

The court also urged the lawyers to be mindful of time, particularly in view of the recently released electoral timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

New Telegraph recalls that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had nullify PDP elective convention held in Ibadan, which produced Kabiru Turaki (SAN) as the party’s National Chairman.