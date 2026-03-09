JUST IN: A’Court Affirms Ban On Ibadan PDP Convention

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has struck out an appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the October 31 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja blocking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the national convention of the party planned to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

In a unanimous ruling on Monday, March 9, a three-member panel of the appellate court resolved the four issues for determination against the PDP.

The court ruled that the PDP appeal lacks merit and the Federal High Court was in order to have entered the October 31 judgment and granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs.

The Court of Appeal scolded PDP’s claim that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to have heard the case on grounds that the issues involved were solely internal affairs of the party.

The court also held that the plaintiffs had the locus standi to institute the suit to protect their democratic rights and that the PDP was not denied a fair hearing as it claimed in its appeal.

The court awarded N2 million in costs against the PDP for filing a frivolous appeal.

The court is yet to render its decisions in the remaining eight appeals, which include judgments and rulings