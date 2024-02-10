JUST-IN: Access Holdings CEO, Son, Wife, NGX Chair, Ogunbanjo Feared Dead In California Chopper Crash

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, is feared dead from a chopper crash in California, United States (US) on Friday night.

New Telegraph gathered that Wigwe was in the helicopter alongside his son, wife and Chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group PLC (NGX), Abimbola Ogunbanjo

Sources said the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night, February 9, 2024.

The US government has also confirmed that all on board are dead.

Details later…