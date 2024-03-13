JUST-IN: Abiru Emerges Southern Senators Forum Chairman

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, on Wednesday, emerged as the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum.

Abiru who represents Lagos East on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took over from Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who has been the leader of the forum since the 9th Assembly.

Speaking after his emergence following a meeting of Senators from the South West, South-South and South East, Abiru said that they would partner with the Northern Senators forum to move the country forward.

“This forum, the Southern Senators forum is to champion the course of Nigeria and Nigerians. We have our Northern brothers with the Northern Senators Forum. We will work together with the Northern Senators forum to move the country forward,” Abiru said.

The Lagos Senator also promised that the Forum would swing into action and roll out its plans for the betterment of the region and Nigeria.

“We will work out our plans. The last leadership has transferred power to us. We’ve been running the forum as if we don’t exist.

“The present Leader of the Senate was the leader of the Southern Senators forum. He was too engaged on other issues but we now have new leadership which is headed by me,” Abiru said.

The Vice Chairman of the forum is Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central); the Secretary is Mpigi Barinada (Rivers South East), the Public Relations Officer (PRO) is Asuquo Ekpenyong (Rivers South) while Kenneth Eze (Ebonyi Central) emerged as the Treasurer of the forum.