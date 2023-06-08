JUST-IN: Abiodun Reappoints SSG, DCOS

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the reappointment of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi, for another term of office.

This was confirmed through a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Information, Mr Waheed Adesina.

In the same vein, the government announced the reappointment of Dr Toyin Taiwo as Governor Abiodun’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

The appointments, according to the statement, take immediate effect.