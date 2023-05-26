JUST-IN: Abiodun Dissolves Cabinet

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday, dissolved the State Executive Council ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office.

Abiodun dissolved his cabinet in line with the provisions of the law at the valedictory meeting held at the Exco Chamber Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, the State capital.

In an emotion-laden speech, Abiodun appreciated the appointees for working with him and serving the State.

“I am sadly, formally dissolving this executive council, today the 26th of May, 2023,” Abiodun said.

The governor disclosed that he had put in place some parting packages for the outgoing appointees, saying the packages would be made available to them by the office of the Secretary.

“I will miss you all, but please let’s always keep in touch. We have fulfilled our promises. We can’t score ourselves 100 percent because we can’t do everything. But we have done our bits and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved,” he stated.

Abiodun added, “Some of you will be called upon to serve again, I am sure you will make yourselves available.

“Thank you for trusting me, for believing in me, for working with me, and for serving the State.”

He appreciated God that the council did not lose anyone since it was formed.