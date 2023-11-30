JUST-IN: Abiodun Declares One-Week Mourning For Slain Accountant

…orders flag to be flown at half-mast

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has declared one week of mourning in honour of the late Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, who was killed in cold blood by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oyekanmi who was an accountant in the office of the Governor, was shot dead by gunmen who hijacked the bullion van he was accompanying and carted away with an undisclosed amount of money belonging to the state government.

Abiodun also ordered the national flag to be flown at half mast in honour of the late accountant.

The governor made the announcement shortly after presenting the 2024 budget before the State House of Assembly, on Thursday.

Abiodun in his speech before reading the budget described the incident that led to the death of Oyekanmi, as devastating and sad.

He vowed that those behind the heinous acts would be fished out for justice.

The governor had earlier paid a condolence visit to the family of Oyekanmi with a pledge that his administration would take full responsibility for the welfare and well-being of the family Oyekanmi left behind.

An emotional Governor Abiodun described the deceased as diligent, hardworking, honest, and God-fearing.

He said that the Governor’s Office and the entire state workforce have been devasted by the killing, assuring that everything possible will be done to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“How could we imagine yesterday morning that we will be here this morning condoling with this family?

“We are all heavily burdened, the pain not describable. He left us asking questions since yesterday afternoon.

“Taiwo was very hardworking, very dedicated, diligent, honest, unassuming, a man who loved God, who served God, very humble. He was very conscious.

“Let me assure you that we will do everything within my power to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.

“I will not leave any stone unturned until these criminals are arrested and dealt with; that much I also promise.

“I want to assure the members of his family, particularly his wife and children, that we will not leave you.

“We will take full responsibility for your welfare and for your wellbeing,” Prince Abiodun said.

He noted that the death of Oyekanmi was a painful reminder that life is a journey, adding that the deceased lived a life of impact, touched everybody, and is well respected by everyone.

Responding on behalf of the family of the deceased his younger brother, Tayo Oyekanmi thanked the governor for the visit even as he said destiny has been shattered, dreams cut short, not only in the family but the entire Ifonyintedo community in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the governor to unravel the people behind the killing in no distant time to assuage the pains of the family.