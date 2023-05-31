JUST-IN: Abia Govt Suspends Collection Of All Transport Levies

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has directed the immediate suspension of all kinds of transport levies payable to the state government which are imposed on tricycles (Keke), buses, taxis and other commercial vehicles plying Abia roads.

Otti said that this is in line with his campaign promise to sanitise methods of revenue collection in the state and stop all kinds of extortion, intimidation and harassment of motorists.

According to Ferdinand Ekeoma Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, the suspension takes immediate effect and will remain until government reviews these levies and makes public its arrangements for the smooth, organised and transparent collection in a manner it would not lead to extortion, intimidation and violation of rights and privileges of Abia residents.

“The government believes that the present method is archaic and very harmful to the lives of the people and the economic well-being of the state, and thus should not be allowed to continue.

“In the light of the above decision, the governor has asked all those involved, directly and indirectly, to please discontinue forthwith, or face the wrath of the law, as security agents have been briefed and directed to apprehend and bring to justice anyone found violating this directive.”