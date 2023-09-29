JUST-IN: Abductors Of Benue Information Commissioner Demand 60m Ransom

…Tortured him to press home their demand

The abductors of Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Mathew Abo, have reportedly demanded a ransom of a whopping sum of N60 million.

New Telegraph gathered that the abductors made the demand in a phone call to a member of the family.

It would be recalled that Mnyam was kidnapped last Sunday in Zaki-Biam at his residence.

The recipient of the call who pleaded anonymity for security reasons told reporters that “the kidnappers have resorted to torturing the Commissioner to press home their demand”.

The source said, “They called and placed their phone on loud so that their beating of the commissioner and his cries for help could be heard”.

The kidnappers, it could be recalled, had stormed the commissioner’s residence on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house including his wife and children to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

The witnesses said the abductors compelled the commissioner at gunpoint to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwiched him.

The abduction took place after 8 pm on Sunday, 24th September, 2023.

Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Mr Tersoo Kula, quoted his principal as condemning the abduction and directing security operatives to go after the gunmen.

Abo was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29th, 2023.