JUST-IN: Abducted Ondo Choir Members Regain Freedom

The abducted choir members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo State two weeks ago have regained their freedom from their abductors.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 25 choir members of the church were kidnapped while they were en route to a funeral ceremony on the Ifon-Benin road.

Following their abduction, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N50 million for the release of the remaining 17 victims after eight of the 25 abducted narrowly escaped from the kidnappers’ den the previous week.

But on Friday, October 6, a church member told reporters in Akure that the remaining victims were released by their abductors late Thursday night following the payment of ransom.

The church member reported that a substantial amount of money was paid as ransom by the church and the families of the victims to secure their release.

He said: “The negotiating team of the church returned with the remaining victims at 11:47 pm to the premises of the church in Akure.”

On the other hand, the leadership of the Ondo State House of Assembly, led by Deputy Speaker Abayomi Akinruntan, visited the church and expressed their condolences, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Akinruntan mentioned that there is an existing law addressing kidnapping, and it’s essential to revisit it to consider potential amendments that could enhance the safety and security of the people of Ondo State.

He also added that the Ondo State House of Assembly would collaborate with law enforcement agencies to enhance security measures along the roads to ensure the safety of travellers in and out of the state.

Pastor Benjamin Akande, the Regional Superintendent of the church’s Odubanjo Region, expressed his gratitude to the visiting team for their support and concern regarding the kidnapping incident.

Akande said that the church fervently prayed for the release of the victims since the ugly incident occurred.