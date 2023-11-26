JUST-IN: Abducted Imo Monarch Found Dead

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed Eze Joe Ochulor, the traditional ruler of the Otulu Community in Ezinihitte, Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The traditional ruler was kidnapped on Saturday morning, November 25 and killed in the evening but his body was not found until Sunday morning.

A community source who pleaded anonymity told New Telegraph that the body of the abducted monarch was found on Sunday morning with his limbs cut off.

He said: “His mutilated body, with one leg severed from his body, was discovered along the Chokoneze-Mbutu Road where it had been dumped, while his family and community waited for his kidnappers to get in touch with them and possibly demand a ransom.”

READ ALSO:

The gunmen who broke into his palace and took him away reportedly shot intermittently, frightening away those who could have immediately raised an alarm.

The source added, “There is tension in the land and our people are currently living in fear. The traditional ruler was removed from his residence on Saturday morning, which has left the villagers terrified. This is terrifying.”

Imo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, did not pick up his calls or respond to the message sent to him.