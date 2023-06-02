JUST-IN: AA Guber Candidate Withdraws Petition Against Makinde’s Victory

The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State, Babatunde Ajala, has withdrawn his petition challenging Governor Seyi Makinde’s electoral victory.

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its candidate, Adeniran Oluwaseye. AA as well as, its candidate, Babatunde Ajala, had filed petitions at the Governorship Election Tribunal sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, to challenge the outcome of the 2023 guber election in the state.

Ajala, who filed an application to discontinue the suit against Makinde through his legal Counsel Etibo Orowo King, sought for compensation to cover the cost of the litigation.

Conversely however, following the prayer of Gov. Makinde’s counsel, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), a cost was awarded against the petitioners, while the petition was dismissed by the tribunal.

Ajala challenged Makinde’s victory in court on the ground of the exclusion of the AA party logo from the 2023 governorship ballot paper which he claimed disenfranchised him from participating in the election.

Details later…