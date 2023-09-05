JUST-IN: 4 Killed As Lagos Taskforce, Tanker Drivers, Touts Clash At Mile 2

A conflict that erupted between some members of the Lagos task force, tanker drivers, and touts at Mile 2 on Tuesday morning has reportedly resulted in at least four deaths.

New Telegraph learnt that the fight occurred at the Mile 2- Oshodi bridge on September 5 and as a result, the bridge has been barricaded, forcing motorists to seek alternate routes.

It was gathered that a distress call from a stranded passerby who identified himself as Mr Richard Igbe explained that there was a fight on top of the Mile 2-Oshodi bridge.

Igbe noted that they had barricaded the bridge blocking the access road.

READ ALSO:

Although the actual cause of the fight is yet to be ascertained, at the time of the call, Igbe claimed that four persons were dead from gunshots.

“Mile 2 is on fire; both the task force, tanker drivers, and touts are fighting seriously. I don’t know what caused the fight, but I am just hiding at Fagbems Filling station at Mile 2 and watching.

“I am going to work, but I am stranded as they barricade the whole of Mile 2 that nobody will pass”, the eyewitness reportedly said.