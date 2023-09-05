JUST-IN: 4 Killed As Lagos Taskforce, Tanker Drivers, Touts Clash At Mile 2

A conflict that erupted between some members of the Lagos task force, tanker drivers, and touts at Mile 2 on Tuesday morning has reportedly resulted in at least four deaths.
New Telegraph learnt that the fight occurred at the Mile 2- Oshodi bridge on September 5 and as a result, the bridge has been barricaded, forcing motorists to seek alternate routes.
It was gathered that a distress call from a stranded passerby who identified himself as Mr Richard Igbe explained that there was a fight on top of the Mile 2-Oshodi bridge.
Igbe noted that they had barricaded the bridge blocking the access road.
Although the actual cause of the fight is yet to be ascertained, at the time of the call, Igbe claimed that four persons were dead from gunshots.
“Mile 2 is on fire; both the task force, tanker drivers, and touts are fighting seriously. I don’t know what caused the fight, but I am just hiding at Fagbems Filling station at Mile 2 and watching.
“I am going to work, but I am stranded as they barricade the whole of Mile 2 that nobody will pass”, the eyewitness reportedly said.