JUST-IN: 38-Year-Old Lawmaker Emerges Osun Assembly Speaker

A lawmaker representing Odo-Otin State Constituency, Adewale Egbedun has been elected as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

The 38-year-old Egbedun was elected after he was nominated by Ibrahim Abiola of the Irewole/Isokan constituency and seconded by Areoye Samuel, another member.

The inaugural sitting of the 8th Assembly was presided by the Clerk of the House, Simeon Amusan.

The lawmaker representing Ife North Constituency, Akinyode Oyewusi was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

The inaugural plenary was attended by the Governor of the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi and top government functionaries.