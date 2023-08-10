JUST-IN: 20 Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

No fewer than 20 persons were on Thursday morning attacked and killed by suspected herdsmen in the Heipang District of Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State.

A member representing Barkin Ladi State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Philip Jwe confirmed the latest killings, saying 17 corpses were found in Heipang and three others in a close village.

Speaking on the development, Jwe condemn the incessant attacks and described it as barbaric a situation his constituents are attacked at midnight and killed while sleeping.

Speaking with New Telegraph on the phone, Hon. John Mark who is the PDP Youth Leader in the State confirmed that the attack took place in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, 2023. at about 1:00 am.

“I am sad now, nothing seems good, they attacked us, and they killed my brother, Dung Mark, his wife, and children, please I can’t talk further”.

Also, a resident of Heipang told New Telegraph that security agencies were yet to reach the village as of the time of filing this report.

The spate of attacks on villages in Plateau particularly Mangu, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom have increased over time as suspected bandits have intensified in recent months, despite the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff to the state.

During his visit, the army chief charged his men to clamp down on the marauding herdsmen.

More details soon.