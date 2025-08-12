Sixteen inmates on Tuesday reportedly escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State, after breaching the facility’s security.

Confirming the development in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Umar Abubakar noted that the inmates reportedly overpowered personnel on duty during the breakout.

According to the statement, five officers were injured in the incident, with two currently in serious condition and receiving treatment at a government hospital.

Seven of the escaped inmates have since been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the remaining nine.

The statement also confirmed that the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, visited the facility following the incident and has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Nwakuche stated that any staff found complicit in the escape would face disciplinary action.

He also directed a coordinated manhunt for the fleeing inmates, working closely with other security agencies.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity or sightings of the escapees to the nearest security post.

