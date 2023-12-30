JUST-IN: 16 Injured In Delta Lone Accident

No fewer than, sixteen persons escaped death in Asaba, Delta State when a vehicle traveling got involved in a lone accident on Saturday.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident, according to reports, occurred at about 12.55 pm at Animal Care along the Asaba-Onitsha expressway.

The accident involved an ash-coloured Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GBZ 369 YK which was heading towards Onitsha when the accident took place.

An eyewitness privy to the development said out of the sixteen persons on board, ten of them including two minors and eight adult males sustained severe injuries and the injured victims were rushed to the hospital.

They further added that; the operatives of Delta State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps were on the ground for rescue operations.

However, the state Sector Commander of FRSC, Udeme Eshiet also confirmed the accident, noting that his men responded within five minutes of receiving the report of the crash.

Eshiet confirmed that no life was lost as a result of the crash, saying “The injured victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.

He said, “The cause of the lone crash was due to speed limit violation and loss of control on the part of the driver of the bus.

“The vehicle had been towed to the FRSC office in Asaba along with other recovered items”

He, therefore, urged motorists to observe safety rules on the road to avoid accidents.