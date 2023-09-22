JUST-IN: 14 Suspected Terrorists Arrested In Anambra

Fourteen suspected criminals alleged to have been terrorising the Onitsha commercial town in Anambra State have been arrested by the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, aka Ocha Brigade.

The Managing Director of Ocha Brigade, Mr Celestine Anere who spoke with newsmen on Friday said suspects were arrested on Thursday in Onitsha.

According to him, some of the suspects are drug syndicates using army camouflage uniforms to harass and permeate trouble and all forms of criminality within the Onitsha metropolis.

According to him, the suspects are forcefully extorting money from motorists and some innocent citizens in the area

He also disclosed that some of the suspects have confessed to the crime of stealing and snatching phones and valuables from commuters and innocent residents.

Anere also said that some have admitted to selling hard drugs and gathering intelligence for their criminal counterparts.

“Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra; Ocha Brigade, has previously arrested and prosecuted some of the hoodlums on similar cases and will continue to sanitise the state from criminals and drug syndicates, as such is the gateway to all many of criminality in the State.

Let’s support Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s efforts for a clean, healthy, livable and prosperous homeland. Let’s secure our state” he said

He also appealed to the public to call the customer service lines provided by the organization for emergencies and inquiries

“Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra; Ocha Brigade is here to serve you”, he said.