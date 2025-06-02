Just 3 Nights Of Poor Sleep May Harm Heart Health –Study

Share

A new study which examined how quickly the body can start reacting negatively to poor sleep, has shown that getting a bad night’s sleep just three nights in a row can start affecting heart health.

Results of the study were published in the journal ‘Biomarker Research’. When seeing whether exercise could offset the effects of three nights of poor sleep, the researchers learned that it could help but did not cancel the effects of poor sleep.

This study examined the effects of poor sleep in 16 young men, who the researchers noted all had healthy weights. The researchers carried out the study over two sessions, each of which included three nights of monitoring in a sleep lab.

The study analysed 88 proteins related to cardiovascular disease, such as leptin, lipoprotein lipase, and galectin-9.

After reviewing the data collected, the researchers found that short-term sleep restriction was enough to change the participants’ biomarkers. Just three nights of poor sleep elevated proteins that are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Share