Just 1 Hotdog Per Day Can Pose Health Risk –Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States (US), has found that just one hotdog per day could harm your health. Results of the study are published in ‘Nature Medicine’.

The new research found that eating even small amounts of processed meat may raise the risk of serious diseases, including cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

The study also links sugar-sweetened drinks and trans-fats to higher health risks, reinforcing calls to reduce their consumption.

The researchers explained that while the findings show strong and consistent associations, the focus should be on balanced, realistic eating habits rather than strict elimination.

In a new burden of proof researchers analysed data from over 60 previous studies investigating how processed meats, sugary beverages, and trans-fatty acids in the diet relate to the risk of developing a range of conditions.

The data showed that people who ate just one hot dog per day had an 11 per cent greater risk of type 2 diabetes and a seven per cent higher risk of colorectal cancer compared to those who did not eat processed meat.

In addition, drinking about a 12-ounce soda daily was linked to an eight per cent increased risk of type 2 diabetes and a two per cent higher risk of ischemic heart disease.

Based on the findings, experts continue to recommend that it is best to avoid or minimise the regular consumption of processed meat, sugarsweetened beverages, and industrially produced trans-fats in order to improve health outcomes.

The risk was found to rise with higher levels of intake, and for processed meats, the data indicated there is no safe level of consumption, reported the ‘Mailonline’.