Jury Reaches Partial Verdict In Diddy’s Trial

A jury reached a partial verdict on Tuesday in the sex trafficking trial of Sean Diddy Combs, but has been unable to agree on the most serious charge facing the music mogul — racketeering.

A note from the jury to Judge Arun Subramanian did not say whether the verdict on four of the five counts against the 55-year-old Combs was guilty or not guilty.

“We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4, and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides,” the jury note said.

The judge instructed the jury to continue deliberations on the racketeering charge, but dismissed them for the day and asked them to return on Wednesday.

Count One is the racketeering charge and accuses Combs of being the ringleader of a criminal organization that forced women into coercive sex marathons with escorts.

It carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In addition to racketeering, Combs faces two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Combs’s star fell dramatically when his former partner of 11 years, the singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of disturbing sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

