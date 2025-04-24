Jury Convicts California Judge For Murdering His Wife

Share

Jurors convicted a Southern California judge of second-degree murder on Tuesday for fatally shooting his wife while the couple argued and watched television at home.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, was on trial for the 2023 death of his wife Sheryl, 65, in their Anaheim Hills home.

Ferguson took the stand in his own defence, admitting to shooting his wife but saying it was an accident, reports The Associated Press.

Jurors reached their decision Tuesday afternoon, a day after deliberations began. After the verdict was read in court, Ferguson was given a moment to hug his son before he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

He was also found guilty of a felony gun enhancement and faces a maximum prison term of 40 years to life when he is sentenced June 13. Ferguson’s attorney Cameron Talley said the defence plans to appeal.

Share