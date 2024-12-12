Jurisdictional Challenge: Court To Rule On Emefiele’s Application January 7

Share

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, has fixed January 7, 2025, to deliver a ruling on an application filed by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, challenging the court’s jurisdiction over his ongoing trial.

Emefiele is answering questions to a 26-count charge initiated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing him of misusing his office, leading to a financial loss of $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion.

His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is also on trial for related charges, including the unlawful acceptance of gifts.

During proceedings, Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), argued that the Ikeja Special Offences Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case.

He contended that the alleged offences, including abuse of office, fell outside the court’s territorial reach.

Ojo (SAN) further challenged the charges under Section 36(12) of the Nigerian Constitution, asserting that the alleged actions were not legally defined offences.

He also noted that Section 73 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, under which several charges were filed, lacked extraterritorial application.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly does not have legislative authority over matters on the Exclusive Legislative List,” Ojo argued, urging the court to strike out Counts 1 to 4 of the charges, which he claimed occurred outside Lagos State’s jurisdiction.

He emphasized that a court’s territorial jurisdiction determines the geographical limits within which it can exercise authority, and asserted that the court could not act beyond those bounds.

In response, counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) insisted that the case fell squarely within its purview.

Oyedepo (SAN) maintained that the alleged offences were economic and financial crimes, properly handled under EFCC’s mandate.

He further insisted that evidence linked the alleged offences to Lagos, making it an appropriate venue for the trial.

Oyedepo (SAN) dismissed Ojo’s objections as unsubstantiated by the facts and evidence before the court.

After taking submissions from parties, Justice Oshodi adjourned for ruling on whether the case should proceed in Lagos or not.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"