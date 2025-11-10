Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric is under serious pressure, with his position in jeopardy following a run of poor results and internal unrest.

Ivan Juric’s time as Atalanta manager appears to be hanging by a thread after a disastrous 3-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Sassuolo compounded an already difficult run of results.

The Italian side is now in advanced talks with Raffaele Palladino to take over, according to Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed that Juric is “on the verge of being sacked.”

Humiliating Defeat Leaves Juric Under Immense Pressure

The loss to Sassuolo at the New Balance Arena may have been the final straw for Juric’s tenure at Atalanta.

After five consecutive Serie A draws and a 1-0 defeat to Udinese, the coach desperately needed a win to stabilise the team. Instead, his side capitulated, conceding twice to Domenico Berardi and once to Andrea Pinamonti.

Speaking to DAZN Italia, a visibly frustrated Juric admitted his players lacked focus and intensity. “We gifted the first goal; it becomes difficult if we do that,” he said.

The manager described the performance as “inexplicable,” particularly coming off the back of a Champions League victory against Marseille that should have boosted confidence.

However, that win was marred by a heated touchline row between Juric and Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, a moment that now appears symbolic of deeper issues within the dressing room.

Atalanta Move Quickly To Find Juric Successor

With tensions high and performances dipping, reports suggest Atalanta’s hierarchy is wasting no time preparing for a change.

Romano revealed that the club is already in “advanced talks” with Raffaele Palladino, while Thiago Motta is also considered a potential alternative.

Both are known admirers of Gian Piero Gasperini’s philosophy, a link that fits Atalanta’s tactical DNA. Juric himself admitted his squad “didn’t prepare with the right attitude” and lacked concentration in key moments, acknowledging his own frustration with their mental approach.

The international break offers the club a window to act, and unless a dramatic U-turn occurs, Juric’s turbulent stint looks destined to end sooner rather than later.