Junk, Chemically-produced Foods Injurious To Human Health Balogun Warns

The Chief Executives of ‘So Fresh’ eatery, Mr Olagoke and Mrs Abimbola Balogun, have warned Nigerians to avoid consuming junk and chemically-produced foods that are devoid of freshness of nature, in order to live a healthy life. The couple who are co-founders of the eatery said this in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, during the launch of the outlet located on Town Planning Way, Ring Road, Ibadan.

Unlike others, Olagoke Balogun said that their edge and key advantage is focusing on freshness of whatever is consumed. “All our meals are prepared from fresh ingredients right from the source; very close to nature. They are nutritious and of de- licious quality. We lace our rice with a lot of avocados, a lot of vegetables, chicken salad, chicken suya, jollof and all sorts that are freshly processed. We are bringing amazing foods to Ibadan.

“We have pineapple, watermelon, banana, ugwu vegetables, in our local environments. All these and more are what we have made into fresh and delicious meals. We have our juices and smoothies which can be added with amala, semovita. We also have zobo drinks and tiger nut drinks. We are not focused on foreign foods or the elites in the society, but everybody. Our goal is to provide a wide array of nutritious and delicious options that empower individuals to make positive choices for their wellbeing,” he stressed.

Echoing her partner’s explanations, Abimbola declared: “Our outlet is set to change the healthy food landscape in the city of Ibadan and further promote the benefits of a wholesome life- style. With a firm belief that ‘fresh is best’, So Fresh, Nigeria’s pioneer and number one healthy food chain, is committed to providing fresh, delicious, and nutrient-rich meals that cater to health-conscious individuals with its wide range of offerings, including fresh salads, juices, smoothies, parfaits, fiesta wraps, sandwiches, and other quick on- the-go healthy meals.

“Ours is a modernised market where everybody can shop and eat in a clean environment. This is our 13th year in the business and we are increasing our customers’ productivity and vitality. We have a very thorough quality assurance process in the production of our foods because our staff is trained. Our water process is highly refined and maintained. When it comes to fresh foods and juices, we are a leading brand in Nigeria.

“We make juices fresh for our customers and there are no addictive substances like water, sugar. We make our products including fruits and vegetables, even for supermarkets, fresh every day. People on diet, especially older ones who doctors have given meal plans to, do come to us and we prepare meals for them so they can become healthier. Medical researchers have proven that many people who consume junk and chemically-produced foods do have health problems and live miserably.

This is what So Fresh has been guiding against by encouraging the culture of wellness through our freshly-produced foods,” she said.