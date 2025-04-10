Junior Pope’s Wife Marks One Year Remembrance Of Late Actor

The wife of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, Jennifer, has taken to her social media page to mark a one-year remembrance with a heartfelt note after his tragic passing.
New Telegraph recalls that the actor passed away in a boat accident in April last year while returning from a movie shoot.
Taking to her social media page, Jennifer shared adorable family photos with their three children and accompanied it with a heart-touching tribute to him.
She expressed how much she and her kids miss him and how things had been for them since his demise.
Jennifer wrote: “It’s been one year of standing in the face of our unimaginable loss, and not a day has gone by without a thought of you.
“Your love still surrounds us, your laughter echoes in our hearts, and your presence is felt in the quiet moments when we miss you most.
“You have no idea how tough it’s been, trying to stay strong for each other even as the world around us seems fallen apart. The grief remains heavy, the absence left a void that words can never fill, but through it all, we look up for strength from heaven as a guiding light.
“Oh, death, you have taught us to live each day as it comes, one step at a time, bearing such extreme pain that can never go away.
“I still don’t have the right words to respond to Jason and Jaden wanting to know if Daddy will fulfill his promise of taking them to a proper football academy and be present at their first official match.
They said ;, “Daddy told them he wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world”. Then the littlest one (J papa, as fondly called by daddy) Jamon, keeps asking when daddy is bringing the big toy car he promised him
“We appreciate everyone who sympathized with us and stood and still stand by us through our time of grief. Words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude for your love and support towards us.
“To our beloved, you did not only leave us, your family, but so many who loved you and loved your works.
“It is so difficult and unbelievable to say these words, but still, continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty. You will always be in our hearts and our thoughts, and your memories and legacy will live on forever.
“Though you’re no longer by our side, you live on in every memory, every smile and every tear.
“We shall carry you with us always until we meet again.
“We cannot question God, right? May Your Soul Rest In Perfect Peace, My Love ”
