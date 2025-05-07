Junior Pope’s Wife Marks His 45th Birthday With Poignant Tribute

Share

The wife to Nollywood late actor, Junior Pope, Jennifer Odonwodo, had marks his 45th birthday with an emotional tribute.

Jnr Pope’s birthday celebration comes in after one-year anniversary of his passing in a tragic 2024 boat accident.

In a recent Instagram post, Jennifer commemorated Junior Pope’s posthumous birthday, pouring out her emotions through tears, cherished memories, and a heart that resonates with his.

According to her, there’s a lot to express, but words fail her, yet she holds onto his love and seeked for God’s protection.

She wrote;“In July 2010, you asked my birth date. I asked for yours and you said the last day in the first week of May and I said 7th. It’s may 7th 2025 and I’m not celebrating you with my different birthday surprises. Not with candles and cakes but with tears and memories and a heart that still beats in rhythm with yours”.

