Junior Pope Reacts Amid Esther Nwachukwu’s Alleged Intimate Relationship

Famous Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo has taken to his social media page to react to the claim of his colleague, Esther Nwachukwu alleged romantic affair.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Esther Nwachukwu had allegedly claimed that the senior colleague had promised to help her become famous but he didn’t fulfil his commitment after she provided him with a significant amount of money.

She also claimed that they were romantically involved intimately during that period.

Reacting to the claims, Junior Pope took to her Instagram story to post a cryptic message, emphasising how being friendly warranted the disrespect from the junior colleague.

“Have you noticed that being too friendly invites a lot of disrespect?”